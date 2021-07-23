SD Corn Council staff leadership wiped out in organizational shakeup

This one came out of the blue today, as long, longtime leader of the SD Corn Council Lisa Richardson is gone from the corn council in what appears to be an organizational shake-up:

Lisa Richardson, the longtime executive director of South Dakota Corn and one of the most recognizable names in the state’s agriculture industry, is no longer with the organization.

A press release issued by the organization Friday afternoon said that Richardson had resigned. She had been in the position since 1997.

and..

On the South Dakota Corn website, Richardson and Teddi Mueller, the organization’s legislative director, are no longer listed on the staff page. According to the group’s most recent tax filing, Richardson made $230,805 in base compensation as well as $52,990 in other compensation. Mueller earned $212,336 in base compensation and $48,421 in other compensation.