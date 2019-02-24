SD Dem Congressional candidate with warrants & DUI’s locks down campaign twitter account. If you see the “Progressive Democratic Socialist,” do not approach, but contact law enforcement.

After a week of shocking revelations regarding self-styled “Progressive Democratic Socialist” candidate for Congress Ellee Spawn, a check of social media indicates that her campaign has locked down her twitter account, rendering it inaccessible to public viewing without her campaign’s permission.

The campaign lockdown comes after a review of on-line sources this past week indicated that there were active bench warrants out on Spawn for driving while suspended/revoked, as well as an active arrest warrant as a result of her failing to address these charges. The lack of a driver’s license charges may have arisen from Spawn being pleading guilty for operating a vehicle while under the influence in 2017 in Iowa, where the papers filed by Iowa law enforcement indicated Spawn was pulled over with a .151 blood alcohol concentration.

A check of the Minnehaha County warrant system this afternoon indicates that the 2018 warrants for Spawn are still active and in force.

According to Minnehaha County, if you see someone on their active warrant list, do not approach them (or her) yourself, but contact the proper Law Enforcement authorities:

If you have information regarding someone with an outstanding warrant, do not approach the person. Instead, please call or e-mail the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office or local Law Enforcement.

After hours phone number non emergency is: (605) 367-7000.

Crime Stoppers: (605) 367-7007.

You can submit your information to here.

Read that here.

We'll keep a watch on the campaign, and report on any updates.

