SD Dem legislators disavow author of Declaration of Independence, as well as father of our country

Remember when Democrats used to have Jefferson/Jackson dinners in South Dakota?

A lot has changed in the intervening years, as now it seems South Dakota Democrats consider Thomas Jefferson as well as another member of Mt. Rushmore – George Washington – as unacceptable and are trying to “cancel” any mention of their contributions to our country because like many of their contemporaries, they owned slaves:

Without Washington, there’d be no United States and subsequently no South Dakota, Venhuizen said. Jefferson was responsible for the Louisiana Purchase, which acquired territory from France that encompassed what eventually became South Dakota. Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which led to the settlement of South Dakota. And Roosevelt frequented the west and inspired former South Dakota Gov. Peter Norbeck to create Custer State Park and… “I feel that it’s not a good time to propose statues with what’s going on on the national level,” said Rep. Jamie Smith, the minority leader in the South Dakota House of Representatives. “It’s an incendiary topic that is perhaps being used for political reasons.” Rep. Erin Healy echoed Smith’s comments, saying that erecting more monuments of Jefferson and Washington won’t foster unity in South Dakota. “Of course our nation has past, but we certainly don’t need to be adding fuel to the fire when it comes to statues of past presidents who were owners of slaves and weren’t perfect people,” she said, adding that she thinks it’s another step in the governor’s desire to differentiate South Dakota from the rest of the country.

Read it all here.

You know, nobody claimed the founding fathers to be any less imperfect than their contemporaries. But applying the cancel culture of the time to the people that founded our nation – 1/2 of the people on Mt. Rushmore – just come off as liberal claptrap.

South Dakota Democrats.. just part of the same liberal statue destroying crowd that is plaguing the nation.