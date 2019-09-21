SD Dem Party outstanding debt includes 6k debt to Sioux Falls Convention Center since at least January 2019

As we found out when they reported their overspending ways and indebtedness under cover of darkness late last night, South Dakota Democrats are in serious trouble financially with spending money they don’t have.

Unfortunately, you also have to go back to the businesses they’ve stiffed. Qualified Presort of Sioux Falls is hanging on for hundreds of dollars Dems owe them. Which may mean no more mailing for them. But there’s a bigger bill that’s been out there:

Listed under their debts and obligations staring in the period of January 1 – to January 31, 2019 is a bill for $5845.68 to the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

In fact, if you look at the report I posted last night, they still have this nearly $6,000 bill hanging out there 9 months later. Granted, the convention center is run by a management company. but ultimately, those dollars go to Sioux Falls taxpayers.

South Dakota Republicans encouraged Democrats back in May to pay the bills they owe locally before they pay their DC vendors. That was before Paula Hawks hired a new executive director at what was rumored to be half again as much as they were paying the old one.

Considering they owe money to the very people they’re asking to vote for them, very possibly they might want to consider once again getting on the stick to get their bills paid. Especially to local taxpayers.