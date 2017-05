You know Democrats don’t have faith in their ability to field candidates when the mouthpiece of the hard-left, Bernie Sanders wing of the South Dakota Democrats, Cory Heidelberger, starts writing an article as follows:

“If Democrats fail to field a gubernatorial candidate…” That’s pretty telling when one of the Democrat Party’s marquee State Senate Candidates from this past election questions whether Democrats have the ability to field a candidate for the highest state office.

