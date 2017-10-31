SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon on November 9th in Madison

SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon

The monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, November 9th, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison. This month’s meeting will be led by SD District 8 Senator Jordan Youngberg, a continuation and latest updates on the upcoming federal mandate of Electronic Log Devices “ELD” for all truckers scheduled to take effect on December 18th, 2017. Who is covered, what is required by the new laws, and who and what are exempt will be discussed as well as a possible postponement. Do not miss this meeting as this issue will have big effects to our local truckers including short-distance agricultural hauling.

South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.

Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area. Order off menu, daily special available. For information call 605-270-2991.

