SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon on November 9th in Madison

SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon
The monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, November 9th, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison. This month’s meeting will be led by SD District 8 Senator Jordan Youngberg, a continuation and latest updates on the upcoming federal mandate of Electronic Log Devices “ELD” for all truckers scheduled to take effect on December 18th, 2017. Who is covered, what is required by the new laws, and who and what are exempt will be discussed as well as a possible postponement. Do not miss this meeting as this issue will have big effects to our local truckers including short-distance agricultural hauling.
South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.
Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area. Order off menu, daily special available. For information call 605-270-2991.
I am glad to see there is going to be a discussion on the ELD’s. We have all dropped the ball on this issue and if implemented will have devastating effects on small trucking companies, small businesses and agriculture. Canada has postponed the implementation on this for 2 years. I would hope our country would do the same thing and give more time to address the issue legislatively which has to be done. The larger trucking companies are all for it. Why? well there are some interesting reasons being talked about for that. This requirement is going to put people out of jobs, raise freight rates and much more. I was told by someone who works for the Federal Transportation Dept. dully pickups will be included because of their weight. and the deadline is fast approaching, December 18 is when it goes into effect.