SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon this Thursday

SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon

The monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, March 2nd, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison.  Jim Iverson will be the guest speaker with a presentation on senior care options.

South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.

Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area.  Order off menu, daily special available.  For information call 605-270-2991.

