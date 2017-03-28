SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon
The monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, April 13th, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison. Our three District 8 Legislators will give a presentation on “2017 South Dakota Legislative Summary” highlighting their accomplishments in Pierre this year. This will be a very special meeting!
South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.
Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area. Order off menu, daily special available. For information call 605-270-2991.
how long until youngberg is in leadership?
Well if Lance and Stace foolishly run for statewide office, where they have NO CHANCE, and give up two conservative votes and loose the majority then it could be a while.
Can we say Senator Kent Peterson? or again say Senator Bruce Rampelberg?
Lot of rumors going around that Nelson & Liz May are looking at a Gov/LtGov run.
Its got Noem & Jackley surrogates up in arms, but is there any truth to it as I’ve also heard Nelson’s being pressured by conservatives to run for Congress?
Leadership? That’s hilarious. He’ll be lucky to be in office more than one term.