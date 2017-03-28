SD District 8 Conservatives Monthly Luncheon

The monthly District 8 Conservatives Luncheon will be held Thursday, April 13th, 2017, 11:45AM, at the Second Street Diner, 610 Washington Ave. S., in Madison. Our three District 8 Legislators will give a presentation on “2017 South Dakota Legislative Summary” highlighting their accomplishments in Pierre this year. This will be a very special meeting!



South Dakota Legislative District 8 consists of Sanborn, Miner, Lake, and Moody Counties in the East Central part of the state.

Conservatives from District 8 are invited, as well as from the surrounding area. Order off menu, daily special available. For information call 605-270-2991.