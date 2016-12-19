SD Highest Ranking Elected Democrat Mike Huether abandons ship, and registers independent.

Well, that came out of the blue. Tonight’s Argus Headline:

South Dakota Obama elector Mike Huether has taken a good hard look at his party…… and said “Bleaugh.” Huether held a presser today to tell everyone he’s registering as an independent.

According to the twitter feed of Argus Reporter Patrick Anderson, Huether’s statement is that he’s taking inspiration from Donald Trump, and that while he claims is isn’t about party he notes that “Dems at national level aren’t responding to “hunger” for change.”

And laughably, “Mayor hasn’t told SD dems about his decision.”

The whole comparing himself to Donald Trump… or moreso comparing Trump to him was probably the most notable barfbag statement.

Trump is “stirring the pot” just like he did when he first became mayor, mayor said. — Patrick Anderson (@ArgusPAnderson) December 19, 2016

Good Lord, Huether’s ego shows no boundaries. All that’s left is for him to announce what office he’s running for in 2018.

Facebook Twitter