SD Libertarians elect former Gubernatorial candidate as chair in party election

South Dakota Libertarians elected a new slate of party officials earlier this month (not that anyone noticed), including the selection of 2022 Libertarian Candidate for Governor Tracy Quint as the new Libertarian Party Chair.

Quint had ran against Governor Kristi Noem in the last election, receiving 9,983 of the popular vote, or 2.9% of the ballot against Governor Noem (62%) and Democrat Jamie Smith (35.2%).

The Libertarian Party leadership team is as noted, according to their facebook page: