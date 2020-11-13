A note went out to reporters this AM from Governor Kristi Noem’s Senior Advisor & Policy Director Maggie Seidel, pointing out that the recent story out from South Dakota News Watch might have some issues with it’s approach:
Forget the fact that it takes five paragraphs to get to the point – Governor Noem has a considerable level of support from the people of South Dakota, 54% approve and 41% disapprove. Apparently that data wasn’t newsworthy – I’m assuming it’s because Kelo/Argus already did that story.
Instead, we get to read about how Governor Noem isn’t doing well with some Democratic women because she “may appear masculine in her leadership style…” When is the story about Governor Walz’s too feminine leadership style coming?
(From an E-mail this AM from Policy Director Maggie Seidel 11/13/20)
Maggie makes a very valid point that no South Dakota reporter describes male politicians as having a “feminine” approach. And yes as Seidel stated, the article actually does talk about Kristi’s approach being masculine.
Kristi might have broken the ceiling with South Dakotans as the first female Governor. But at least with the news media, it appears that there’s still a long way to go.
2 thoughts on “SD News Watch mansplains that Governor Noem may be “masculine” in her leadership style”
And this, THIS is the reason women have a more barriers in the business world … it isn’t the good ol’ boys club, it’s other women. I don’t know what to call them – because any description isn’t CLOSE to what the problem is with this group of women . It’s not jealousy or pettiness … but it’s something closer to the typical middle school mean girls. Bullies – raising yourself up by pushing down on anything different? Why do mean girls do what they do? If someone figures that out – they can rule the world. Gov.Noem’s style is just right. Don’t label it. She’s not a push-over, and she has the right to set priorities for the state.
Noem on leadership style – B
Noem on economy – A
Noem on Medical side of COVID – D
Noem on freedom – A
Would have liked to see her have some plan for COVID. I don’t feel it’s there. I might be wrong. Maybe it’s because she has joined Trumps campaign and it feels like she has stopped caring about S.D.
I appreciate her leading though these difficult times – no one is perfect. But we needed COVID leadership and needed her to be here for S.D. I haven’t seen much of that.