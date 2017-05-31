5 Replies to “SD Political Memes on Sutton Announcement”

  1. Anonymous

    Good meme! With the reputation of todays South Dakota Democratic Party with all the loons in it and horribly run it is now a boat anchor for any reasonable South Dakota centered candidate running for office as a Dem.

  3. Anonymous

    This is all about setting him up for the future. Who he targets hardest for republicans will lose the GOP primary.

    1. Anonymous

      That’s right. He has a one-year old kid and he’s 33 years old. If he really wanted to win this year, he’d be running for U.S. House. He can do this, make a name for himself (like Stephanie did when she lost to Janklow), get back into the legislature, and run again in eight years.

