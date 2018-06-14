SD Retailers Association head Shawn Lyons leaving the organization

From my mailbox, apparently Shawn Lyons has tendered his resignation to the Statewide group in an e-mail sent out to SDRA members this morning. The release to members also noted: “I could not be prouder of the dedication and the service that Shawn Lyons provided to the association in his years with us,” said SDRA Board President Gary Cammack.

We wanted to let you know that Shawn Lyons tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association (SDRA) effective June 1. The Board of Directors formally accepted the resignation at a regular Board of Directors meeting on June 8.

Shawn was hired as SDRA’s Assistant Executive Director in 2005, then took over the reins as Executive Director in 2006. Prior to that time he held positions with the South Dakota Association of County Officials; the City of Huron, SD; Maricopa County, Arizona; and the Arizona Association of Counties.

Working for SDRA was his dream job. He led the charge on many major issues for the association, including pushing for the e-fairness law that is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2016, he was honored with the J. Thomas Weyant Award from the National Retail Federation, given to individuals who are considered the top state retail association executives in the nation. Accepting the award, he said he was lucky to tell the message of retail.

SDRA’s board and staff extend sincere thanks to Shawn for his 13 years of dedicated service to the association, and wish him well as he engages in other pursuits.

The association’s executive board has begun formulating plans to search for a new executive director. In the meantime, the office and field staff will continue day-to-day operations of the association under the direction of the executive board, as they have for the past nine months during Shawn’s absence on medical leave.

