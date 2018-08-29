SD Right to Life Endorses Noem

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem has been endorsed by South Dakota Right to Life, which credited Noem for her consistent pro-life record and firm pro-life vision.

“South Dakota needs a pro-life leader in the Governor’s office to ensure greater protections for pregnant mothers and their unborn children, and we think Kristi Noem is that leader,” said Debbie Pease, Vice President of South Dakota Right to Life.

Noem welcomed the endorsement, saying: “It means the world to have earned the endorsement of South Dakota Right to Life. As a mother of three and a person of faith, I believe life is precious and deserving of the utmost protection. I am optimistic we are on the cusp of securing permanent protections for the unborn, and as governor, I want to make sure South Dakota can play a leading role in that effort.”

Noem was first elected to Congress in 2010 after serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives. She has a 100 percent pro-life voting record, including co-sponsoring the Heartbeat Protection Act, Prenatal Non-Discrimination Act, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, the Dismemberment Abortion Ban Act of 2017, and legislation to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion.

As proposed in her Family First Initiative, if elected governor, Noem will:

• Assign an Unborn Person Advocate within the governor’s office to monitor, report, and recommend legislative and policy changes;

• Actively pursue all available legislative options to stop abortion and protect the lives of unborn babies;

• Oppose any efforts to legalize physician-assisted suicide; and

• Work to proactively defend South Dakota’s pro-life policies, engaging the top legal minds to litigate on behalf of our values, if necessary.

