SD Right to Life enters into the District 7 State House race via postcards

It appears that South Dakota Right to Life is taking aim at certain candidates this primary election, as evidenced by the card that peppered the legislative district today, via vistaprint:

(Should I mention that the VistaPrint/Cimpress CEO, Robert Keane is a big Dem Supporter, i.e. Hillary, DSCC, SDDP, etc?)

Anyway, the South Dakota Right to Life PAC dropped a postcard to point out their differences against Larry Tidemann who is coming back to run for State House, and supporting State Rep. Doug Post here in District 7 in an effort to keep voters with Post.

If I’ve discovered anything over the years I’ve lived here, it’s that Brookings proper tends to be very Pleasantville in it’s approach (as in they like things pleasant) and it’s challenging to use issue based campaign to move voters. Believe me, I’ve learned that over a number of years. I can safely say that the harder edge I might take has, at times, caused me to be a little on the outside. But that’s just the way politics as a whole tends to be in this town.

Now, don’t get me wrong, in some aspects, it’s a really conservative town at times. But in other aspects, such as the political, elbows just aren’t sharp, and it tends to take a full court press in voter ID rather than a targeted issue based campaign to move voters.

And that brings me to the House race. Honestly, I’ve got to say that all the candidates in the race are gentlemen, and I’ve agreed with them at times, and disagreed with them at times.. but they’re all pretty decent people. I like Larry. I like Doug, and I like the other person in the race, Tim Reed.

Which.. well, yes, that’s a very “Brookings” thing to say.

The tough thing is that there’s three decent people and only two seats to go around. And people are going to make that choice in three weeks. Postcards or not.