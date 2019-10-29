SD Stockgrowers awarding State Sen Ryan Maher with legislative friend award

The South Dakota Stockgrowers are honoring Republican State Senator Ryan Maher with an award this year for his work on stockgrower issues:

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is pleased to announce State Senator Ryan Maher of Isabel, SD will be presented with the Legislative Friend Award at this year’s 128th Annual Convention and Trade Show October 31st and November 1st in Rapid City, SD. “Senator Maher has been a joy to work with for many years in the legislature, Said SDSGA President Gary Deering. “He understands the issues important to livestock producers and tirelessly works to find solutions,” he added.

