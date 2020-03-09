SD Vaping Association Lobbyist Jordan Mason recruiting candidates to challenge Republicans already running

So, this is interesting. Dakota Vaping Association Lobbyist and marijuana legalization petitioner Jordan Mason was out posting on facebook this afternoon that he’s recruiting candidates to run for a number of legislative offices, despite there being current office holders who intend to run again, as well as declared and filed office seekers:

The problem with this is that a lot of those are filled already. I mean it’s a free country and all, but i’s pretty widely known that in the House in D31, Mary Fitzgerald and Rep. Dayle Hammock have already filed petitions. Same goes for Joel Koskan who has already filed in Senate 26. There’s also 3-4 who are already running in House 17, not to mention Rep. Jess Olson and former Rep Mike Derby who have staked their claim on the House in 34.

When Jordan is recruiting people to run against Sen. Novstrup, Sen. Schoenbeck, Sen. Steinhauer, Sen. Curd, Sen. Art Rusch, Sen. Schoenfish, Sen. Klumb, Sen. Cammack, Sen. Duhamel, Sen. Partridge and Sen. Casleberry among others, that brings into question why he’s looking for people to put those current officeholders out on the street?

Not a lot of lobbyists who are actively recruiting their own candidates to take on current office holders.