SD Woki-Leaks drops new post on Critical Race Theory instruction at USD

SD Woki-leaks is back at uncovering wokism in the State University system, and today drops a huge new post on Critical Race Theory instruction taking place at the University of South Dakota:

In the fall of 2020, Dr. Popova gave a talk on “systemic racism” to USD students. Her talk was part of the “Diversity and Inclusivity ECHO Series” put on by the USD School of Health Sciences. In her talk, Popova shared with students her view of the United States. According to Popova, the U.S. was directly founded on the principle of “White supremacy.” The nation itself is so racist and rotten to the core that all Americans, even “sweet,” “well-intentioned” ones, actually spread racism everywhere they go because they have been corrupted by the racist system. So, it is not enough for Americans to try to be good people and to treat one another well. Instead, we have to tear down and rebuild “the system” that Popova blames for all bad outcomes experienced by minority groups. This is not an overstatement of Popova’s position. Here is an excerpt from her talk:

The ideas that Popova presents are the core axioms of critical race theory (CRT). So, CRT is being taught to USD students.

Note that Popova does not present the ideas of CRT as hypotheses that deserve questioning, testing, or debating. That would be a different story. Universities are supposed to be places where we can debate and test out ideas.

But Popova doesn’t do that. She doesn’t teach about CRT. She teaches CRT. As holy writ. In her long talk (which closely resembles a conspiracy theory and can be viewed in its entirely here, unless USD deletes it, as it has done with other incriminating evidence), Popova delivers the ideas of CRT and Wokism as Truths for the students to passively accept. Her talk is, essentially, a sermon – one designed to stir up disdain for the United States and pave the way for student radicalism. It is pure indoctrination: The presentation of an extremely simplistic, one-sided version of history as the Absolute Truth.

For listening to Popova’s talk, USD Health Sciences students were given credits that could be used to satisfy the requirements of a health-sciences professional development program.