SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg responds to Dem Party ballot errors. Sort of.

SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg’s response to her party’s blunder in certifying their candidates for election seems to fall a little short in this interview on KELO Land.
Anyone inspired by Ann’s leadership ability and competence in this video?
Didn’t think so.
At what date is it too late to fix this?
Per Shantel’s letter, the statute states that no certification can be received later than the 2nd Tuesday in August.
Ann lot Parky screwed up. This was a display of incompetence. They were probably too busy worrying about what stupid thing the national Democrat party was going to do next.
We need to be realistic! Placeholders and artificial candidates for statewide office are not helping our party. Filling every constitutional office only dilutes the crossover vote for those who can’t vote straight party republican by giving them artificial choices. We have a chance to right this mistake in August by only nominating real candidates who are serious.
hmm, was that blame shifting or blame obfuscating… hmmm.
Ann. Tirnberg for chair for life…pretty please!
All of their staff appears to be incompetent, please keep them all in place!
Enough about the Democrats already.
What is up with Krebs statement about not tracking officers? It is like the highway patrol saying they don’t patrol Sunday mornings.
Our system depends on people knowing the law, not following the law is a violation, and if caught there are consequences. Saying the SOS doesn’t track officers is like saying just get it in on time and we won’t care if signed by Marna Gietzen.
Talk about checked out.
I just hope the Democratic Party retaliates by challenging Stace Nelson’s candidacy.
Agreed.
The end of the story is incorrect. It does affect the Governor’s race, because the Lt. Gov and Gov run on the same ticket.