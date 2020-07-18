SDDP Chair Randy Seiler down to complaining about Governor Noem’s belief in South Dakotans

Randy Seiler must be getting tired of Governor Kristi Noem winning.

Nationally recognized and lauded among our Nation’s Governors for her message to “Trust your citizens” and “don’t ‘lay down mandates.”

We have some of the lowest rates of covid in the nation and in the face of a national economic crisis, a $19.1 million dollar surplus, with most of the saved money came from executive branch agencies.

Not to mention Governor Kristi Noem’s strong approval among the state’s residents. Which came before Governor Noem brought fireworks back to Mt. Rushmore and put South Dakota on the national stage with a visit from President Donald Trump.

How can the state’s Democrats respond in the face of Governor Noem leading? Sadly, as Randy Seiler, the man who has signed a loan to keep the Democrat Party afloat, offers the state dems are “re building” as he complains about the Governor:

The Democratic Party in South Dakota has not held a statewide office in decades, and currently, opposes a super majority in both houses of the state legislature. and.. “Medical professionals, and scientists and the CDC are giving guidance and advising us what we have to do to combat the coronavirus not only in South Dakota, but across the country… our Governor’s approach to that is personal responsibility, my perspective is that is a lack of leadership.” Seiler said.

Read it all here.

Dems complain about Governor Noem believing in South Dakotans “personal responsibility,” and call it “a lack of leadership?” Are they actually vetting this before they speak to the press?

When Dems attack the Governor believing in the residents of the state, they’ve already lost.