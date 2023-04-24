SDDP Chair Randy Seiler’s visitation & prayer service tomorrow, Monday April 24 in Ft. Pierre, funeral service Tuesday April 25 in Pierre.

From the Isburg Funeral Chapel website, South Dakota Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler’s visitation is tomorrow in Fort Pierre, and his funeral will be Tuesday in Pierre at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church:

Randolph “Randy” Seiler, 76, of Ft. Pierre, SD passed away Monday, April 17th, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 24th from 5-7pm at the Pat Duffy Community Youth and Involved Center in Ft. Pierre with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, April 25th at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pierre with burial at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Pierre.

In 2018, Randy was the Democratic nominee for SD Attorney General, and with broad bipartisan support, ran a strong race against the Republican challenger. As a Democrat in a predominately Republican state, Randy was defeated, but in typical Randy fashion, he seized the opportunity, re-focusing his time and energy on the causes and people important to him. He served on the Fort Pierre City Council, and was a founding member of the Badlands National Park Conservancy. He was honored to serve as legal counsel to the Lower Brule and Crow Creek Sioux Tribes. In 2019, the South Dakota Democratic Party, struggling to remain financially viable, elected Randy as Chair. Randy was determined to right the ship – he and others personally guaranteed loans to make sure the Party could be competitive and relevant. His goal was to create a bridge to a new generation of leaders. Randy served his party with distinction and honor for four years.