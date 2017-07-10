SDDP claims they have a house candidate. Apparently Chris is not Democrats’ favorite Martian

From Twitter, South Dakota Democrats proclaim “they have a candidate for Congress”:

We have a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House! Welcome to the race Judge Bjorkman! https://t.co/ZS4Qb21o2B — SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) July 10, 2017

“They have an candidate?” Didn’t they have one before? What about their current candidate Chris Martian?

Well…. It’s looking like state Dems are mirroring the their national party’s treatment of Hillary versus Bernie. One is their favored candidate, and they proclaim they have one. The other? Meh. Chris who?

Dems haven’t been paying attention to Martian at all, and back in May after he had announced, Martian didn’t receive anywhere near the same level of attention. In fact, it seems they completely ignored him:

Are South Dakota Democrats effectively announcing they’re going to run Martian out of the race by ignoring him? What do you think?

Facebook Twitter