SDDP drains their kitty down to 3k – July FEC Report – less than $8k raised, $36k spent, $3,180.70 cash on hand.

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

That’s one parched kitty.

If you thought Ann Tornberg as chairwoman was bad for the South Dakota Democrat Party, ‘you ain’t seen nothing’ ’til you’ve seen Paula Hawks at the wheel because South Dakota Democrats are heading straight off the cliff!

In July, South Dakota Democrats have managed to drain themselves down to about 10 days operating funds!

dem July 201 FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Starting with $31,266.58 on hand, Democrats only added $7,933.85 to their total. That’s less than many state legislative campaigns. Then, because the unionized shop is so crazy staff heavy, they spent $36,019.73 – leaving them with with an eye popping $3,180.70.

At their present rate of burning cash, that’s less than 10 days of operating funds.

Did I mention that their cash mess came before they hired their new executive director on August 5? So, not only do they have no money, they hired someone who will likely be their most expensive employee, adding to their bloated payroll even further.

5 Replies to “SDDP drains their kitty down to 3k – July FEC Report – less than $8k raised, $36k spent, $3,180.70 cash on hand.”

  1. Anonymous

    This is what the Argus should report. Not that the Dems have an executive director. The current class of political reporters in this state is a sad state of affairs. This is what happens when corporate decisions are made regarding who covers what beat and not relying on local talent.

    Reply
  2. Leo Andersen

    Newspapers are of a dying breed. Thus I dont care what they write, no matter how slanted it is..the left should hate newspapers as many trees as the kill making paper. Incidentally, this next election will prove Democrats as a dying breed as many dont care for freedom.

    Reply
  3. poor management

    Amazing considering they have so few candidates…no senate, no PUC and just recently a non warrant House candidate

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.