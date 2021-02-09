Pam (Merchant) Cole is apparently leaving her position as Executive Director at the South Dakota Democrat Party at the end of February, according to the Rapid City Journal:
“Pam’s efforts and passion for the party got us through a challenging time and put us on the right path going forward. I’m grateful for her dedication and wish her well in her future pursuits,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert.
I know I can speak for many members of the South Dakota Republican Party that after trimming their legislative numbers to 3 Democrat State Senators and 8 Democrat State Representatives, we’re very sorry to see her go.
She was a “valuable” contributor to the success of the SDGOP’s efforts.
One thought on “SDDP Exec Director Pam Cole leaving Dem Party Job. SDGOP very sorry to see her go.”
She did a great job, whoever she was.