Exclusive! SDDP Chairwoman Paula Hawks and ED Stacey Burnette Resignation Letter.

This is hot off the press from a confidential source – I’m being told that this is the resignation letter sent to the South Dakota Democrat Party’s executive board announcing the resignation of their chairwoman Paula Hawks, and their Executive Director Stacey Burnette:

“It has also certainly been difficult to move an organization such as this forward when the governing body is still looking to the past to guide decisions.”

“Frankly our skills and services aren’t required for an organization whose sole focus can only be on fundraising to rectify past mistakes.”

Ouch.

I’m being told by my source that they believe Stacey found she was dealt an incredibly bad hand in taking this job, tried to make the best of it, and realized it was an insurmountable task given past mismanagement & debt.

I can’t disagree with that, given the mess that she walked into. I can’t imagine it was fun finding out the building was on fire, and the water hose stopped working the second she walked in the door.

What do you think?