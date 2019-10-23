Exclusive! SDDP Chairwoman Paula Hawks and ED Stacey Burnette Resignation Letter.

This is hot off the press from a confidential source – I’m being told that this is the resignation letter sent to the South Dakota Democrat Party’s executive board announcing the resignation of their chairwoman Paula Hawks, and their Executive Director Stacey Burnette:
“It has also certainly been difficult to move an organization such as this forward when the governing body is still looking to the past to guide decisions.”
“Frankly our skills and services aren’t required for an organization whose sole focus can only be on fundraising to rectify past mistakes.”
Ouch.
I’m being told by my source that they believe Stacey found she was dealt an incredibly bad hand in taking this job, tried to make the best of it, and realized it was an insurmountable task given past mismanagement & debt.
I can’t disagree with that, given the mess that she walked into. I can’t imagine it was fun finding out the building was on fire, and the water hose stopped working the second she walked in the door.
What do you think?
The SD Democratic Party has devolved into little more than a glorified PAC for the Clinton machine, spinning old-timer tales of how things used to be 20 years ago. The Libertarian Party of South Dakota welcomes disenchanted Democrats and Republicans alike into our folds. If you are committed to fiscal responsibility and social tolerance alike, you have a home with us.
Decent point. SD folks passionate about drug legalization should look to the libertarians. Less corrupt than dems. Some wild ideas and outré candidates, but at least libertarians seem to grasp that Chairman Mao & Joe Stalin & Castro = not glorious heroes and that socialist Venezuela isn’t the best role model. Mises > Marx
A hush fell over the room as a half million souls sat silently weeping tears of joy that someone outside their ranks was familiar enough to evoke the name of von Mises. 😉
But yes, you are mostly right, though we do stand for a lot more than drug legalization — we stand for personal autonomy in every situation. If your actions do not create a victim out of others, government has no business making your decisions for you.
SDDP swept into the dust bin of history. Every elected democrat should change their registrations to unaffiliated and no longer associate themselves with this dumpster fire of an organization.
Speaking as a nonprofit sector consulting professional, this is not unusual. When an organization is in crisis, it’s common for some board members tor resign because: 1) organizations in crisis require more work by board members than do more stable organizations; or 2) the work required in crisis isn’t the work that engages these board members. It sounds like condition 2) is the case here.
I will take the challenge .. please reach out to me and let’s get the ball rolling.
Curious, what does it pay?
😀
I don’t think I’d depend on pay at this point.
Wow – the party leadership literally gave up on the party. Astounding.
Also, Mitt Romney is the best!
actual lol
Word is Kathy Tyler is primed to save the party.
PP, have any of those old Jesus postcards on file?
Who, me? 🙂
Mr. Kloucek will do it for free. He might even pay to do it.
Once again the College of War in the Southern Dakota beats my friend Mr. H to the latest news scoop. We liberals have to do better.
So Billie, Stephanie, Tim and Tom can’t get together and raise $50 grand to get things squared away? Seriously?
My goodness I would think these folks could each write a $10k check and resolve this today.
You would think, wouldn’t you? Stephanie did give the party $1000 in September, which was her first 2019 contribution to the SDDP. Tom use to give $250 per month, but that fell off after this past June most likely due to a debt card expiration date issue, but you would think that party leaders would be right on that, wouldn’t you?