SDDP McGovern Day Revolt: The SDDP de-Franked itself, removing a dissenter from his post.

Here’s a bit of palace intrigue from the South Dakota Democrat Party’s rebellion which was put on hold to be continued at a later date. Remember the commentary this weekend from the events, specifically from Larry Lucas:

There was an attempt earlier in the day to amend the party constitution and move officer elections to Spring, which would have forced a vote on the continued leadership of South Democratic Party Chair Ann Tornberg. Ultimately, there was no vote on those amendments, said former State Sen. Larry Lucas. The amendments were tabled. Had they passed, he said, they would have forced a vote for a new chair on Saturday. “I don’t believe any Democrat in South Dakota was prepared to do that,” Lucas said.

Read that here.

It’s coming out that we should pay special attention to the fact that Lucas was the one to pooh-pooh the attempted coup, as one correspondent pointed out that Larry Lucas is brand new to the Dem’s e-board:

I heard Frank Kloucek was on the dems eboard, and didn’t run again after he found out Larry Lucas had the votes to beat him for the spot, most e board members stayed the same.

That’s pretty interesting, especially coming as it did. Because Frank Kloucek has never been shy about his opinion of Ann Tornberg:

Frank Kloucek, a former Democratic state legislator and member of the party’s executive board and central committee, said he agreed with Hawks’ assertion that Democrats need to move in a new direction. “Ann has to go,” he said. “The ball keeps getting dropped.”

Read that here.

Frank also had been publicly critical of Tornberg in the SDDP’s listening sessions.

And now that the dust has settled, Frank is off of the Democrat’s Executive board, as the revolution has been postponed to another day.

