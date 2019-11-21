SDDP official claims FEC fine of $5000, provides some “mishandling” details

South Dakota Democrat National Committeewoman Deb Knecht spoke to a group of Huron Democrats recently, according to the Huron Daily Plainsman. And during her speech, Knecht provided some details of what’s going on behind the curtain at the Democrat party, including a notation of a $5000 FEC Fine:

In remarks at the District 22 Democratic Forum, she outlined what the party is doing to rebound after the Sioux Falls and Rapid City offices were closed, the chair and executive director resigned and details came to light on the mishandling of party finances and it’s founder’s club.

and…

Although nothing criminal was involved, negligence led to a financial situation that many in the party were unaware of, she said. Because things were not done correctly, the Federal Elections Commission has levied a $5,000 fine against the party.

In the past, the FEC typically gives the party time to correct the problems, but that didn’t happen and so the fine must be paid.

The party is also in debt by about $27,000.

and…

The party is also still receiving $10,000 a month from the Democratic National Committee. The committee typically wants the money to be used to pay employees, but for now it is letting the state party to use it as it sees fit.