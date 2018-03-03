SDDP Received $10,000 voter registration grant from DNC. And lost 11,000 voters.

Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls had some insight on the South Dakota Democrat Party’s outlook for the 2018 elections in terms of how they intend to bring Democrats home to vote. Hint: They’re not:

Democrats continue to lose the Voter Registration battle to Republicans. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, Democrats lost another 449 registered voters in February while Republican registration increased by 325 voters. In all the Republican advantage over Democrats increased by 774 voters in February. Overall, it now stands at 87,112 voters or, to put it another way, by an average of 2889 voters in each of South Dakota’s 35 Legislative Districts. That is a big deficit for a Candidate to overcome and a big hole the SDDP needs to climb out of. A year ago the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) announced a big voter registration drive. It even got a $10,000.00 grant from the DNC to conduct registration drives on Indian Reservations. The SDDP doesn’t have much to show for its effort. Since last April Democratic voter registration statewide has dropped by 11,360 voters, from 169,688 to 158,328 or 6.7%. I encourage the SDDP to rethink what they are doing. I don’t know what it is but it obviously is not working. I need a drink.

So, for every dollar their received from the Democrat National Committee for voter registration, they lost 1.136 voters?

Ann Tornberg – you just keep on keeping on. And while you’re working on voter registration, keep teaching Democrats how to win elections.

