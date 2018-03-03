SDDP Received $10,000 voter registration grant from DNC. And lost 11,000 voters.

Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls had some insight on the South Dakota Democrat Party’s outlook for the 2018 elections in terms of how they intend to bring Democrats home to vote. Hint: They’re not:
Democrats continue to lose the Voter Registration battle to Republicans. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website, Democrats lost another 449 registered voters in February while Republican registration increased by 325 voters. In all the Republican advantage over Democrats increased by 774 voters in February. Overall, it now stands at 87,112 voters or, to put it another way, by an average of 2889 voters in each of South Dakota’s 35 Legislative Districts. That is a big deficit for a Candidate to overcome and a big hole the SDDP needs to climb out of.
A year ago the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) announced a big voter registration drive. It even got a $10,000.00 grant from the DNC to conduct registration drives on Indian Reservations. The SDDP doesn’t have much to show for its effort. Since last April Democratic voter registration statewide has dropped by 11,360 voters, from 169,688 to 158,328 or 6.7%. I encourage the SDDP to rethink what they are doing. I don’t know what it is but it obviously is not working.
I need a drink.
So, for every dollar their received from the Democrat National Committee for voter registration, they lost 1.136 voters?
Ann Tornberg – you just keep on keeping on. And while you’re working on voter registration, keep teaching Democrats how to win elections.
This is the South Dakota Democrat party I know!
Wasting money, no results, no ideas…
Hey come to think of it they are just like the national Democrat party!
I think part of the Dems problems are that they have moved so far left that they essentially turned off moderate Dems, which I believe the majority of SD voters are more like.
Springer that is about right. Billie Sutton and Tim Bjorkman along with a few remaining moderates are getting more scarce.
Which means they can win then, right?
Not necessarily
https://votesmart.org/candidate/evaluations/121208/billie-sutton#.Wpr_iOjwaUk
Nope. People are smart enough to know they’d bow to the altar of the far left.
Liberalism, socialism, communism, radicalism, fascism, hedonism, immoralism, mentalism, absolutism , adsurdism, agnosticism, polytheism, somatism, atheism, collectivism, fatalism, are just a few negatives associated with the National Democratic Party affecting common associations by South Dakotans.
Things will get worse before they get better for them.
goofyism, extremism, elitism, the way they are going it won’t be long and they will just have enough member to share a breakfast table at Perkins with the Constitutional, Libertarian and Nelsonian party members.
Can we get Tornberg a job with Chuckles Schumer? Maybe she can sink his political ship! Wouldn’t it be nice if that Rufus was gone?