SDDP’s financial management just went from bad to worse. If that’s possible.

After the same Treasurer who has been presiding over Democrat’s financial mismanagement filed a campaign finance report under cover of darkness on Friday that showed that Democrats have a -10K cash on hand, and are $47k in debt, it highlighted that State Democrats are faced with a long road and some hard choices to fix their financial mess.

So, organizationally, what are they doing to prevent problems like this in the future?

According to a the Federal Elections Commission filing late last night, they decided to go from bad to worse:

SDDP Sept 2019 Treasurer Amendment by Pat Powers on Scribd

It appears from the form (above) that was just filed Bill Nibbelink, who has been State Democrat party treasurer for a number of years, throughout all the period under scrutiny at the FEC (and into Paula Hawks’ administration) at the South Dakota Democrat party may be out. Or at least his name isn’t on this new paperwork.

What have they done? Well, it appears that Chairwoman Paula Hawks is the new SDDP “Assistant Treasurer.”

So, in the face of outstanding bills and deficit spending, instead of tightening financial controls.. South Dakota Democrats have removed financial controls? Hawks is noted as “Asst Treasurer,” and is the designated custodian of records according to the filing.

It’s just good financial practice to have a system of checks and balances to ensure no one person has control over all parts of a financial transaction. And one of the first things you do is to ensure that the same person isn’t authorized to write and sign checks, and to separate purchasing from payable functions.

But of course, those are good practices. And we’re taking about South Dakota Democrats.