SDDP’s newest congressional candidate might want to flesh out that website.

Democrat Whitney Raver who filed paperwork with the FEC yesterday to run for office might want to get her website fixed now that she’s a candidate for US Congress.

If you go to her website at https://www.whitneyraverforcongress.org, the first page is ok, although I keep reading Whitney “Paver” for US Congress instead of Whitney “Raver” with that odd logo. Which is why you should avoid messing with the letters in your name in a campaign logo, because it makes it difficult to read:

So, odd logo aside, the opening splash page is sort of ok. …. But then you get to page 2 when you click on “Meet Whitney:”

And apparently when we go to “Meet Whitney” we find she likes fruity drinks and uses “the freshest fruits.”

This campaign for Congress is not starting off on an auspicious note.