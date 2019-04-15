SDEA outspends for Democrats on a 5 to 1 basis over Republicans

A brand new website has launched tracking the amount of money that public sector unions spend on political campaigns, noting that there is a disparity between what unions spend on Republicans versus Democrats.

Public Union Facts explains the purpose of their website noting “Public-sector unions often spend a sizable percentage of their budgets on political advocacy. Our database tracks political spending history for thousands of public-sector unions so that members can see how much money their union has sent to political causes and candidates.”

In South Dakota, it comes as no shock to learn that in the years that the organization has tracked the State Teacher’s Union that they find the organization has put hard campaign cash into Democrats versus Republicans on a 5 to 1 basis, spending over $486,000 to elect Democrats to the State House or office of Governor at the same time only donating $96,146 to Republicans.

The site also tracks how much the SDEA has put into State Ballot Measures and State Political Parties.

You can find the website here. And you can review the SDEA numbers here.

