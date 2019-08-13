SDFRW official makes the news in Huron for working on attracting young people to GOP

There’s a great story on the efforts of South Dakota Federation of Republican Women official Penny Sattgast that just appeared in the Huron Daily Republic about her efforts to help attract young people to the Republican Party:

“I’ve always had a passion for our youth and the Republican Party,” Penny Sattgast said Monday.

She is proposing what she’s calling a South Dakota Truth for the Youth campaign to the federation, encouraging those in the teen-age and college Republican clubs across the state to attend panel discussions with business owners, veterans, government officials and others.

and…

Sattgast said a recent experience with a young person showed her that kids aren’t always aware of major historical happenings, such as the June 6 allied invasion of Normandy that was a turning point in World War II.

The young woman asked Sattgast what D-Day was when the subject came up. While it was something that was frightening, it was probably not all that unexpected, Sattgast said. “I just really struggled with that; it’s just so sad.

“It’s a really good example of why we really, really have to stay focused on youth engagement and really step up our efforts as Republicans,” she said.