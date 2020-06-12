SDGOP: 11 Women leading freshman group of GOP candidates to victory this November Posted on June 12, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ In case you wanted to read the story from the SDGOP Newsletter about the 11 women who are helping to lead the SDGOP to victory this fall, the Republican Party has made it available on facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Do we know if any of these women are Misandrists? 😉
They don’t look like misandrists.😁
Here’s hoping Bethany (& any others) survive the re-count.