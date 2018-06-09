SDGOP Announces Convention Platform Committee

From the SDGOP website, GOP Chair Dan Lederman has appointed the platform committee for the upcoming Republican state convention:

The Republican State Convention’s Platform Committee will be chaired by Speaker Pro Tempore of the South Dakota House Steve Haugaard and includes:

State Representative Steve Haugaard (Sioux Falls, SD) – Chair

State Senator John Wiik (Big Stone City, SD)

State Senator Phil Jensen (Rapid City, SD)

State Rep. Lynn DiSanto (Box Elder, SD)

Dale Bartscher (Rapid City, SD)

Anne Beal (Colman, SD)

Matt Bruner (Winifred, SD)

Sara Timothy (Sioux Falls, SD)

Marilyn Oakes (Keystone, SD)

