SDGOP Chair cites safety of National Republican Convention in interview with KWAT Radio

State Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman is speaking with KWAT Radio today about the environment that the Delegates to the National Convention are choosing our next president in:

State Party Chairman Dan Lederman says great measures have been taken to keep people safe and healthy. Lederman says the 10 remaining weeks before Election Day will further serve as a window of opportunity to show contrasts between President Trump and Joe Biden.

I can tell you that from an overabundance of caution, they’ve severely cut the number of attendees to make sure everyone is safe. And I’m speaking as one of those who were cut.

While it would have been nice to have gone, the important work is getting done, and the GOP is prepared to win the November election!