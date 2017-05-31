SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman points out Sutton record. And in case you were wondering, He’s a Hillary Clinton Democrat.

In today’s Argus Leader article on the Sutton announcement from Dana Ferguson (which she has a glaring error in), South Dakota REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN Dan Lederman points out the Sutton record when it comes to his politics:
Dan Lederman, executive director of the South Dakota Republican Party, was quick to point say Sutton was a not a moderate, pointing to Sutton’s votes on a bill that would legalize marijuana and against bills viewed as favorable by the National Rifle Association.
“Billie Sutton is a hyper partisan liberal Democrat that doesn’t want voters to know his record,” he said. “Sutton’s policies would be wrong for the state.”
As for myself, I’d be curious to know if in the presidential primary, Sutton was a Bernie Sanders Democrat, or a… nevermind. I was able to answer my own question:
Read the entire article here. And there’s more. He apparently was her biggest spokesman in the state:
“I am proud to join my fellow state legislators in endorsing Hillary Clinton for President,” Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton said. “Secretary Clinton has shown she has the same values as families in rural America. She understands our issues and has been a tireless advocate for our farmers, our ranchers, our veterans, our Native Americans, and all working men and women. As First Lady she brought the importance of pre-k education to the forefront of the nation by piloting literacy programs and fought alongside Senator Tom Daschle to create the first national children’s health insurance program. As U.S. Senator, she worked with Senator Tim Johnson to secure vital investments in renewable energy and bio-fuels, that helped drive the economy of our state. As Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton lead this nation in an increasingly complicated world. Hillary is the most qualified person running for President. I couldn’t be more thrilled to support her campaign.”
Given the circus clown of a president we have today it is great to read that Billie supported the Democratic nominee. Hillary had her flaws and was not my first choice but at least she would of acted like an adult with class in the oval office. Our country would be moving forward instead of backwards both domestically and in our international relations.
Good For Billie! So far so good. He has my support unless the SDDP nutjobs get to him.
Better a Hillary Clinton Democrat than a Donald Trump Republican.
In your mind; I think a lot of people would disagree. Hillary is a pure politician whose only concern is herself. She is not honest and she DOESN’T share the values of the majority of rural Americans, and it takes a twisted kind of thought process to think she does.
Replace “Hillary” with “Trump”, and I don’t think you’ll find any difference – except that “Hillary” is competent, whereas “Trump” is a ridiculous clown.
Anon 3:59 And Hillary acted like an adult the night she lost the election, throwing such a tantrum that she couldn’t even come out and address her supporters. And ever since, has blamed everyone for her loss except her own actions and policies. Yup, quite the mature adult !
This is laughable.
Sutton is by no means a “hyper-partisan liberal.”
He voted more conservatively than 12 of his Senate Republican colleagues in 2016 according to the ACU. He’s topped the charts with 100% Right to Life ratings. He’s been endorsed by the NRA. Etc. Etc.
Here is what I don’t get:
A Republican is pro-life and he is anti-woman. A Democrat is pro-life and he is their man.
Well stated troy!