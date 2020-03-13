SDGOP chides Argus for editorial crabbing at leaders for not declaring martial law Posted on March 13, 2020 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, the South Dakota GOP is chiding the Argus for a recent editorial grousing at our state’s leaders because they want government to restrict people’s movements because of the coronavirus: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Lol. Didn’t take long for this to age horribly, the next post after this is the governor declaring a state of emergency and shutting down all schools for at least a week. You can continue to be 3 steps behind on this and increasing the risk for South Dakotans to die, for what though?
Trump is a human, his response here was less than perfect but lets not all be sycophants and ignore reality, science, and common sense here just so we dont have to admit that.