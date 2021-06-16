SDGOP Congratulates Holien on win June 16, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
3 thoughts on “SDGOP Congratulates Holien on win”
I covered this just now – from what I can tell, this woman really needed to be replaced as Mayor.
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=15440577c63e6dd400f42bf223950255
Would love your feedback.
Sorry – WARNING. LANGUAGE AND ADULT CONTENT WARNING AT THE LINK ABOVE.
^ John Dale (sorry Pat, I’m fat fingering my keyboard this morning).