SDGOP Exec Board issues Legislative Action Alert activating party to call legislators and ask them to vote against House Bill 1259

As promised in an earlier e-mail, the South Dakota Republican Party weighed in on House Bill 1259, and is asking it’s vast membership to contact members of the House State Affairs Committee to request a NO vote on House Bill 1259:

The Republican Party’s position against House Bill 1259 is based on the fact it will make these campaigns longer, more expensive, and less accessible to average South Dakotans.

And they’re correct, when you think about the Democrat’s difficulty recruiting candidates, and the fact that Libertarians would probably sue the state over this, since there would be less ballot accessibility for them.

Watch for the vote at 3:30 tomorrow.

