SDGOP Exec Board issues Legislative Action Alert activating party to call legislators and ask them to vote against House Bill 1259

As promised in an earlier e-mail, the South Dakota Republican Party weighed in on House Bill 1259, and is asking it’s vast membership to contact members of the House State Affairs Committee to request a NO vote on House Bill 1259:
The Republican Party’s position against House Bill 1259 is based on the fact it will make these campaigns longer, more expensive, and less accessible to average South Dakotans.
And they’re correct, when you think about the Democrat’s difficulty recruiting candidates, and the fact that Libertarians would probably sue the state over this, since there would be less ballot accessibility for them.
Watch for the vote at 3:30 tomorrow.
Who’s brainchild was this bill?
Introduced by: Representatives Johnson, Diedrich, Goodwin, Holmes, Johns, Lust, McPherson, Mickelson, Mills, Qualm, Rhoden, Schaefer, and Schoenfish and Senators Solano and Partridge
http://sdlegislature.gov/Legislative_Session/Bills/Bill.aspx?File=HB1259P.htm&Session=2018&Version=Printed&Bill=1259
Hopefully Rhoden and Schoenfish will just admit they made a mistake. They’re better than this.
The Convention system has served South Dakota well since 1929. I don’t think this has been thought through.
I honestly do not understand the purpose of this proposed legislation, what problem it’s attempting to address, nor what solution it provides.
We’re starting to recomsider our opposition to drug testing members of the legislature. Maybe we need to have the statehouse water tested, too
Why why why is Kristi’s Lt Gov pick Rhoden sponsoring this garbage. This guts the Republican Party grassroots delegate system. It takes power from delegates and transfers it to fat cat donors. It would also give the Governor and his big donors control over constitutional offices.
If Rhoden is going to push this, convention delegates need to remember that.
The fact that legislators time is spent on bills that serve no purpose when solving real problems in the state this legislative session is truly concerning. The Republican Party needs to go back to its roots. This madness has to stop.
Thank you Dan and Exec Board for taking a stand against this. I’ve been a GOP delegate for many years and this proposal makes me sick to my stomach.
“Damaging to our Democracy”? No, Dan, we have a Republic !
Why would Republican legislators introduce a bill to kill the state party convention? Are they not happy with the party or the volunteers that help them get elected?