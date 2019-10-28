From my mailbox, the South Dakota Republican Party’s exec board today passed a resolution in support of President Trump, slamming Democrats who are trying to steal the 2020 election because they can’t win it with their current field of candidates:

SDGOP Exec Board passes resolution in support of President Trump

PIERRE, SD – South Dakota Republican Party (SDGOP) Chairman Dan Lederman issued the following statement after the SDGOP’s Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution in support of President Trump and the Graham-McConnell resolution:

“Today, members of the SDGOP Executive Committee unanimously passed a resolution of support for our president and the Graham-McConnell resolution condemning the unprecedented actions of House Democrats,” said Chairman Dan Lederman. “Democrats are trying to win the 2020 election by attacking President Trump, because they know their current slate of candidates can’t beat him at the ballot box. It’s time for Democrats to give President Trump the due process he’s entitled to under the Constitution, and provide a hearing in full view of the American people.”

A copy of the resolution is posted below:

RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE GRAHAM-MCCONNELL RESOLUTION DEMANDING HOUSE DEMOCRATS PROVIDE FUNDAMENTAL CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS IN THEIR IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION

WHEREAS, Democrats in the House of Representatives have launched a nakedly partisan impeachment investigation of President Donald J. Trump in secret and without affording a sitting President any due process protections;

WHEREAS, in an unprecedented maneuver, House Democrats have launched recklessly into this unfair, unprecedented, and undemocratic process without holding any vote;

WHEREAS, House Democrats have shut out Republican members of the House from being able to participate meaningfully in the proceedings such as by granting equal subpoena power to minority members of the Judiciary Committee;

WHEREAS, House Democrats’ partisan motives are evidenced by their selective leaking of information from the closed impeachment proceedings;

WHEREAS, House Democrats, who from the time of the President’s election have stated their desire to impeach, are trying to void 63,000,000 votes and do through this impeachment fiasco what they cannot achieve at the ballot box; and

WHEREAS, in under three years in office President Trump has amassed an unprecedented number of accomplishments strengthening the United States both at home and abroad; therefore, be it

RESOLVED, That the South Dakota Republican Party’s Executive Committee (SDGOP) now more than ever wholeheartedly supports President Trump and his administration in making America great again;

RESOLVED, that the SDGOP condemns House Democrats’ impeachment circus;

RESOLVED, that the SDGOP wholeheartedly supports both the President in his impeachment defense and congressional Republicans’ efforts to ensure fairness and due process in the face of the Democrats’ ruthless impeachment investigation, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham’s resolution;

RESOLVED, that the SDGOP calls on the House of Representatives to provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment; and finally be it

RESOLVED, that the SDGOP calls on the House of Representatives to provide members of the minority with the ability to participate fully in all proceedings and have equal authority to issue subpoenas and other compulsory process.