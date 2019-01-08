One Reply to “SDGOP – Governor Kristi Noem gives her State of the State”

  1. Anonymous

    She is really an amazing speaker. I don’t know if she had someone with cue cards (didn’t think so and it didn’t look like it) or if she was just that good at speaking for that long straight. I know she knows her information but wow, that was an amazing address!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.