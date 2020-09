The SDGOP is offering a large piece of 2020 Campaign memorabilia to people who donate at least $50 to the State Republican Party.

While local state party organizations have not been big on issuing campaign material in recent years, this election, the SDGOP is on the bandwagon, and has 3×5 (as in 3×5 foot) “Trump 2020 Keep South Dakota Great” flags available with a $50 donation to the party.

You can get yours by making a donation via clicking on this link.