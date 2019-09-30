SDGOP has some choice thoughts for Democrat Dan Ahlers’ US Senate announcement

From the SDGOP, comes a statement regarding Democrat Dan Ahlers’ announcement for US Senate this morning:
“After losing his last election for the state legislature, earlier this year he had to shut down his business, one of the last video stores in South Dakota. Just a few weeks ago, Ahlers started a political campaign/petition drive for a ballot measure that will likely fail to get on the ballot. Now, he seems to be abandoning that effort to shift his focus to a US Senate campaign that is not going to go well.”
“I’m not sure if Ahlers needs another doomed political campaign as much as he needs some career counseling.”
Ouch!
Dog bites man.
Stay classy GOP.