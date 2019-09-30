SDGOP has some choice thoughts for Democrat Dan Ahlers’ US Senate announcement

From the SDGOP, comes a statement regarding Democrat Dan Ahlers’ announcement for US Senate this morning:

“After losing his last election for the state legislature, earlier this year he had to shut down his business, one of the last video stores in South Dakota. Just a few weeks ago, Ahlers started a political campaign/petition drive for a ballot measure that will likely fail to get on the ballot. Now, he seems to be abandoning that effort to shift his focus to a US Senate campaign that is not going to go well.”

“I’m not sure if Ahlers needs another doomed political campaign as much as he needs some career counseling.”