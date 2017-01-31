SDGOP hits back at lying liars of Represent.us

While the lying liars of Represent.us are trying to portray events such as the REALTOR/Home Builder Chili Oyster feed as a champagne reception…

The South Dakota Republican Party came out with a video of their own, hitting back at their false claims.

Tomorrow, the Senate is scheduled to decide if it’s going to side with the Massachusetts dark money group that spent millions to push an unconstitutional measure over on South Dakotans to fund the political campaigns of liberal democrats, or if they’re going to side with their friends and neighbors who come to Pierre, and make sure that State Government does no harm as part of the legislative process.

Facebook Twitter