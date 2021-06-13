SDGOP Hosting Luncheon with US Senators Tom Cotton & John Thune

The South Dakota Republican Party went live yesterday with a link to join them for Lunch with US Senators John Thune and Tom Cotton in little more than 2 weeks. So get your tickets while they’re hot.

Lunch with Senator Tom Cotton and John Thune

WHEN

June 29th at Noon

WHERE

The Military Alliance

1600 W Russell Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Google map and directions

CONTACT

Dan Lederman, [email protected]p.com

Maggie Sutton, [email protected]

Join the South Dakota GOP and the Minnehaha County Republicans as we welcome Senator Tom Cotton and Senator John Thune for a discussion on what is happening in Washington DC.

Senator Cotton will speak and take questions from the audience. Everyone who attends will also be given a lifetime membership to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Club as part of the price of admission.

Lunch provided and a Host Roundtable will follow the event.

Space is limited for both the lunch and roundtable so get your tickets today and don’t miss your chance to hear from Senator Cotton!

** Click here to purchase your tickets **