The South Dakota Republican Party went live yesterday with a link to join them for Lunch with US Senators John Thune and Tom Cotton in little more than 2 weeks. So get your tickets while they’re hot.
Lunch with Senator Tom Cotton and John Thune
WHEN
June 29th at Noon
WHERE
The Military Alliance
1600 W Russell Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
CONTACT
Dan Lederman, [email protected]p.com
Maggie Sutton, [email protected]
Join the South Dakota GOP and the Minnehaha County Republicans as we welcome Senator Tom Cotton and Senator John Thune for a discussion on what is happening in Washington DC.
Senator Cotton will speak and take questions from the audience. Everyone who attends will also be given a lifetime membership to the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Club as part of the price of admission.
Lunch provided and a Host Roundtable will follow the event.
Space is limited for both the lunch and roundtable so get your tickets today and don’t miss your chance to hear from Senator Cotton!
One thought on “SDGOP Hosting Luncheon with US Senators Tom Cotton & John Thune”
Who cares about Cotton?