SDGOP HQ has art from campaigns gone by

The State Republican Party opened up its new Headquarters in Sioux Falls tonight with good crowds and plenty of VIP’s on hand such as Mayor TenHaken, Senator Thune, Congressman Johnson, Atty General Ravnsborg, PUC Commissioners Hanson and Fiegen, and tons of legislators and candidates and others in attendance.

One of the more fun things they did was to adorn the walls with memorabilia of campaigns gone by.. especially old campaign signs, and the screens from printing shirts and signs:

Here’s a screen from an old Teenage Republican Camp T-Shirt.

And here’s a t-shirt screen for Kristi for Congress, as well as a sign for Tom Hansen.

And tucked around the corner was this display from campaigns gone by. (Do you think the decorator was trying to make a statement?)