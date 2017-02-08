SDGOP loses one of it’s most loyal and hardest workers to the party eternal. Joanie Johnson passes away.

Dusty Johnson made reference to it in a Facebook post yesterday, and it came as a bit of a surprise. His grandmother, Joanie Johnson, a long time Pierre resident, and volunteer for the South Dakota Republican Party passed away yesterday on February 7th, 2017.

I remember meeting Joanie after I was hired by the South Dakota GOP as their legislative campaign coordinator way, way back in 1988. As State Party Treasurer, she would come through and sign checks while going to and from the Pierre Flower Shop where she worked. She was funny, engaging, and glad to put forth the effort towards carrying water for the elephant – for the sake of the organization, not for personal gain.

I know her friends and family can share chapter and verse of her work for the party. I’m sure it was her and her husband’s involvement and love of the South Dakota Republican Party which inspired their grandson’s interest in government and love for politics; which led Dusty to run for office, and which might lead this congressional candidate to Washington in two years hence.

Today, let’s celebrate Joanie’s spirit of volunteerism and love of the Republican party, and thank her for her hard work. Today, we stand a little taller on the shoulders she provided for us.

