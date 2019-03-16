SDGOP makes appeal to support border security

From my mailbox:

Dear Friend ,

At what point did it become acceptable to jeopardize the safety and security of our nation simply to score political points?

That’s EXACTLY what Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and their friends in the media have done in their desperate attempt to stop President Donald J. Trump from securing our borders.

By refusing to build a wall, or provide adequate funds to secure our borders, they’ve made you and your family more vulnerable to drug dealers, sex traffickers, and violent criminals.

If you’re as outraged as I am, then please sign our HEARTLAND PETITION FOR NATIONAL SECURITY.

Every day we read about yet another crime against a U.S. citizen by an illegal immigrant shielded by the Democrats’ opposition to border security. Demand action now — before it hits too close to your own home. Thank you.

Yours truly,

Dan Lederman, State Chairman

South Dakota Republican Party

P.S. How can our nation truly be sovereign and safe if we don’t control who is crossing our borders? We can’t, the Democrats know this, and yet they allow it to happen. Sign the petition, contribute $10, $15, $25 or more to the South Dakota GOP, and help us elect more Republicans who care about the security of you and your family.

