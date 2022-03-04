SDGOP makes statement on Haugaard “whore” speech on House Floor

This morning, a post has been made on the SDGOP website where the State Republican Party has made a statement on the Haugaard speech which generated a firestorm for the gubernatorial challenger:
SDGOP Statement on Rep. Steve Haugaard’s remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives
The South Dakota Republican Party’s Executive Board issued a statement tonight condemning State Representative Steve Haugaard’s remarks made on the floor of the House of Representatives. “The language used by Rep. Haugaard to depict a Native American woman and the results of her drug addiction do not reflect the values of the Republican Party.”
That’s pretty remarkable that the State GOP’s executive board would issue a rebuke of a legislator, which is a hint as to how egregious that Haugaard referring to a woman as a whore is viewed.