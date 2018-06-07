SDGOP Names Brock Greenfield as chair of the 2018 SD GOP State Convention

Hot off the State GOP Website:

South Dakota State Senator Brock Greenfield to Chair 2018 South Dakota Republican State Convention

South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman announced today that he has chosen South Dakota State Senator Brock Greenfield to serve as the Chairman and presiding officer over the 2018 Republican State Convention.

“I’m excited today to tell South Dakota Republicans that a steady and experienced hand will be in charge as we elect candidates and set Republican policy statements for the coming election cycle,” Lederman said.

Greenfield, who serves as the President Pro Tempore of the South Dakota State Senate, represents Brown, Clark, Hamlin, and Spink counties. At the age of 43, Brock is the elder statesmen of the State Legislature. He has been serving in the South Dakota Legislature since 2001, and of currently elected legislators, Greenfield has the longest continuous service.